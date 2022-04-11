REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ REE opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

