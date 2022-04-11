Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.00 million.

ATA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.20.

ATA stock opened at C$41.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$53.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.85.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

