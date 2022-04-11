Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chevron Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

CVX stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

