Reviewing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 1.33 -$38.68 million ($0.46) -10.04 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.71 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 111.72%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 36.07%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Honest beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

