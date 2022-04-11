Reviewing U.S. Energy (USEG) & Its Peers

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare U.S. Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -10.63 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.77

U.S. Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2211 10909 15675 600 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.22%. Given U.S. Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy peers beat U.S. Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.