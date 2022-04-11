Reviewing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Agile Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2,199.46%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $900,000.00 44.49 -$22.38 million ($0.79) -1.65 Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 4.83 -$74.89 million ($0.78) -0.19

Vaccinex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agile Therapeutics. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -151.67% -112.60% Agile Therapeutics -1,825.82% -376.29% -159.54%

Risk and Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

