RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.77 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

