RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $39.35 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

