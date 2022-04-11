RFG Advisory LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

