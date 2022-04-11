RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

