RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 30,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.