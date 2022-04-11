RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 30,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.