RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

