RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,946 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 257,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.2% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 22,550 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.24 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.