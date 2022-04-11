RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,160.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

