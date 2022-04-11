RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

