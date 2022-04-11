RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120,789 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29.

