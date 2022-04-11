RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $150.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

