RFG Advisory LLC Sells 244 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.
In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
