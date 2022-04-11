RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $92,441,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

