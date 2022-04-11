RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

