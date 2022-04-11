Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.