Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 401,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,309. The company has a market cap of $885.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
