Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 401,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,309. The company has a market cap of $885.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

