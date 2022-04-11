Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) PT Raised to GBX 22

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15).

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.