Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.43 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

