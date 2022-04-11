Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.43 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.