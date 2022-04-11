Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $58.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

