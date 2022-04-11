ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $1.02 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010642 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00231057 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.