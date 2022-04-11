Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

TSE:CFP opened at C$23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.48. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.53.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

