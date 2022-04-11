Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.82

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 1385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

