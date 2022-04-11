Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

