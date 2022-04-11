Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 370.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

