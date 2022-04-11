Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,956 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

