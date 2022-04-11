Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

