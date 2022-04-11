Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Molecular Templates worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $175.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

