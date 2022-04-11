Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.