Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $983,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

