Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,588 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.