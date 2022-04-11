Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,273 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.