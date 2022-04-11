Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,273 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30.
In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
