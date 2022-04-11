Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Escalade by 192.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

