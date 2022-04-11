Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading Up 4.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.18. Approximately 9,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 642,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

