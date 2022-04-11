Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Tops $968.74 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $46.49 or 0.00114564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $968.74 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.