Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $222.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.15.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.18. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50.
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 697.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
