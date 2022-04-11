Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $222.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.15.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.18. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 697.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

