Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

