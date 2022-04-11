SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $372.72 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

