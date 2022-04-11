Scala One Day Volume Reaches $4,589.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,589.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

