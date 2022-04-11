Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.