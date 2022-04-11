Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 271,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,718. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06.

