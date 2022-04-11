Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

NYSE SAIC opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.