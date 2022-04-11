Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZEF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

TPZEF stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

