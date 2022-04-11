Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 45,350 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in SEA by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,076 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.