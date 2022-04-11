Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PCH opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,693,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.